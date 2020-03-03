Lil' Army Soldier

Celebrate real-life heroes in the US Army with this early introduction board book series to the US military branches.



The Mini Military series focuses on introducing young readers to the various branches of the US military. Lil’ Army Soldier highlights what it’s like to be in the US Army, focusing on uniforms, helmets, and vests, and introducing toddlers to military vehicles, such as the Humvee, helicopter, and tank.



Perfect for military families, those with veterans in their family, or for anyone looking to expose their youngest readers to parts of American society, this book and the series is sure to inspire and celebrate our brave service men and women.