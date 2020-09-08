Celebrate real-life heroes in the US Air Force with this early introduction board book series to the US military branches.
The Mini Military series focuses on introducing young readers to the various branches of the US military. Lil’ Air Force Pilot highlights what it’s like to be in the US Air Force, focusing on uniforms and flight gear, and introducing toddlers to military vehicles, such as the fighter jets, helicopters, and bombers. Perfect for military families, those with veterans in their family, or for anyone looking to expose their youngest readers to parts of American society, this book and the series is sure to inspire and celebrate our brave service men and women.
