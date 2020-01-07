Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Clueless: A Totally Classic Picture Book
This illustrated storybook captures the unforgettable fashions, vocabulary, and characters of the iconic 1995 film Clueless with an adorable kid-friendly adaptation about making friends.Read More
Cher and Dionne are the coolest kids at Bronson Alcott Elementary School in Beverly Hills. When a new — very unique, grunge-chic, and possibly clueless — girl named Tai comes along, Cher and Dionne take her under their wings. They tell her how to dress and what hobbies to take up to be a part of their friend group. But Tai really likes skateboarding, baggy clothes, and wants to hang out more with the group of skateboarders. Cher and Dionne try a variety of ways to change Tai, alongside a cast of characters including Murray, Amber, Travis, Summer, Elton, and Miss Geist. But in the end, they realize that people are different and that’s what makes them so cool!
