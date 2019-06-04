Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
L Rader Crandall
L. Rader Crandall spent her childhood on a small Caribbean island where her fascination with stories surrounding real places was formed while she searched the sea for mermaids and the coves for pirate treasure. She grew up to become a writer and currently spends much of her time exploring castles, forests, and villages in Germany, where she lives with her family.Read More
The Dark Hedges and Other Magical Places that Really Exist
From a lost city in the desert to a cave alight with thousands of glowworms, learn about some of the most unusual places on earth…