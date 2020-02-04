Really Stupid Stories for Really Smart Kids

For fans of Rob Elliott and Jon Scieska, this collection of ridiculous stories will have readers rolling on the floor with laughter.

A collection of twenty outrageously funny short stories for younger middle grade readers, Really Stupid Stories for Really Smart Kids is full of puns, “bad” jokes, and tall tales that will have you rolling on the floor with laughter. From “snowpeople” falling from the sky to a boy who only communicates through singing, there’s a story for every fan of Alan Katz’s signature humor.

