The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish

Playing off “The Wheels on the Bus,” this dazzling nursery rhyme book covers all the ways drag queens “work it,” by one of the drag queens from the nationally acclaimed Drag Queen Story Hour.



The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish encourages readers to boldly be exactly who they are. Written by a founding member of the nationally recognized Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH), this fabulous picture book offers a quirky twist on a classic nursery rhyme. The story plays off “The Wheels on the Bus” as it follows a drag queen who performs her routine in front of an awe-struck audience. A fun, freewheeling celebration of how to be your most dazzling self, this book will appeal to young and old readers alike.