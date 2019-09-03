Lil Miss Hot Mess

Lil Miss Hot Mess was among the first queens to host Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) and is on the national advisory committee. She has written for Wired, The Guardian, Salon, and them., performed at venues ranging from Stanford to the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, and was a backup dancer for Katy Perry on SNL.



Olga de Dios is an author and illustrator of children’s books whose work focuses on equality, freedom, and justice. She studied at the School of Art 10 in Madrid. Her first book, Pink Monster, has been translated into twelve languages. She lives in Madrid, Spain.

