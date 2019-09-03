Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lil Miss Hot Mess
Lil Miss Hot Mess was among the first queens to host Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) and is on the national advisory committee. She has written for Wired, The Guardian, Salon, and them., performed at venues ranging from Stanford to the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, and was a backup dancer for Katy Perry on SNL.Read More
Olga de Dios is an author and illustrator of children’s books whose work focuses on equality, freedom, and justice. She studied at the School of Art 10 in Madrid. Her first book, Pink Monster, has been translated into twelve languages. She lives in Madrid, Spain.
By the Author
The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish
Playing off "The Wheels on the Bus," this dazzling nursery rhyme book covers all the ways drag queens "work it," by one of the drag…