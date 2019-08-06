Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Let's Dance
“Let’s dance. Put on your red shoes and dance the blues…” Embrace the spirit and mood of iconic musician David Bowie in this must-have book for any Bowie fan, especially those wanting to introduce a new generation to a favorite musical artist. Lightly adapting the lyrics to “Let’s Dance” for a younger audience, kids and parents will soon be tapping their shoes to this lively book with bright, fun, whimsical artwork.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use