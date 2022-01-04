Friends Holiday Armadillo
Friends Holiday Armadillo

by Warner Bros. Consumer Products Inc.

by Michelle Morgan

RP Minis

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762479825

USD: $12.95  /  CAD: $16.5

ON SALE: September 6th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Television / Genres / Comedy

PAGE COUNT: 48

Trade Paperback
Merry Christmas . . . and Happy Hannukah! Celebrate the season with the Friends Holiday Armadillo, Santa’s representative for all the southern states . . . and Mexico.
  • COLLECTIBLE FIGURINE: This one-of-a-kind 3" replica of the Holiday Armadillo brings festive flair to your desktop, office, or dorm room
  • INCLUDES MINI BOOK: Kit also includes a 48-page mini book on Friends holiday traditions, episodes, and the story of the Holiday Armadillo
  • PERFECT STOCKING STUFFER AND WHITE ELEPHANT GIFT: Must-have gift sure to delight any Friends fan
  • OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Friends collectible
Copyright © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

What's Inside

RP Minis