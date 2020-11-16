2021 WorthyKids Must-Reads

by Worthy Kids
Penguin & Moose Brave the Night

by Hannah C. Hall

by Stacy Curtis

Best friends Penguin and Moose are back in this charming picture book about facing a fear of the dark.

Hardcover

 

The Story of Martin Luther King Jr.

by Johnny Ray Moore

Teach little learners about beloved civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. with this 200-word board book.

Board book
The Story of Rosa Parks

by Patricia A. Pingry

Illustrated by Steven Walker

Teach little learners about Rosa Parks’ brave stand for civil rights with this 200-word board book.

Board book
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: The Final Scroll, Book 9

by M. J. Thomas

In the thrilling series finale, Peter and Mary return to Jerusalem, where they witness Jesus’ crucifixion and Resurrection.

 

The Great Easter Egg Hunt

by Melinda Lee Rathjen

by Greg Fritz

Illustrated by Lisa Reed

Illustrated by Aruna Rangarajan

Join the Veggies as they hunt for eggs and discover the true meaning of Easter in this fun and exciting board book.

Board book
The Night Baafore Easter

by Dawn Young

Illustrated by Pablo Pino

Count the sheep — and the laughs — in this hilarious follow-up to picture book The Night Baafore Christmas. With sheep misbehaving all over the house, will Bo get to sleep before the Easter Bunny comes?

Here Comes Peter Cottontail!

by Steve Nelson

by Jack Rollins

by Lizzie Walkley

This book will have little ones “hoppin’ down the bunny trail” with Peter Cottontail, one of Easter’s most beloved icons.

 

Dream Big, My Precious One

by Jill Roman Lord

Illustrated by Brittany E. Lakin

Celebrate the hopes and dreams you have for your little one with this rhyming picture book that inspires children to dream big, work hard, and trust in God.

Hardcover

 

A Flood of Kindness

by Ellen Leventhal

Illustrated by Blythe Russo

Perfect for all children experiencing loss or grief, A Flood of Kindness gracefully confronts difficult feelings and celebrates the healing power of kindness.

Hardcover
The Story of "The Star-Spangled Banner"

by Patricia A. Pingry

Illustrated by Patrick Corrigan

Introduce little learners to the intriguing story behind America’s national anthem with this 200-word board book.

The Story of America's Birthday

by Patricia A. Pingry

Illustrated by Patrick Corrigan

Teach your little historian about the founding of America with this exciting 200-word board book.

Board book
30,000 Stitches

by Amanda Davis

Illustrated by Sally Wern Comport

Discover the inspiring story of the American flag that flew over Ground Zero, traveled across all fifty states as it was repaired, and returned to New York, a restored symbol of unity.

Hardcover

 

Hello from Here

by Pamela Kennedy

Illustrated by MacKenzie Haley

Show the little ones in your life that distance and separation can’t stop us from sharing a special hello with those we love.

Board book

 

God's Always Loving You

by Janna Matthies

Illustrated by Airin O’Callaghan

Remind little ones that God will always be there to love, support, and comfort them–no matter the situation–with this uplifting, reassuring board book.

Board book
Trick or Treat, You're So Sweet!

by WorthyKids

Illustrated by Dean Gray

Celebrate Halloween and the little ones who love it with this sweet lift-the-flap board book about Halloween’s true hero–its candy.

Board book

 