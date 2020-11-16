2021 WorthyKids Must-Reads
Penguin & Moose Brave the Night
by Hannah C. Hall
by Stacy Curtis
Best friends Penguin and Moose are back in this charming picture book about facing a fear of the dark.
The Story of Martin Luther King Jr.
by Johnny Ray Moore
Teach little learners about beloved civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. with this 200-word board book.
The Story of Rosa Parks
by Patricia A. Pingry
Illustrated by Steven Walker
Teach little learners about Rosa Parks’ brave stand for civil rights with this 200-word board book.
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: The Final Scroll, Book 9
by M. J. Thomas
The Great Easter Egg Hunt
by Melinda Lee Rathjen
by Greg Fritz
Illustrated by Lisa Reed
Illustrated by Aruna Rangarajan
Join the Veggies as they hunt for eggs and discover the true meaning of Easter in this fun and exciting board book.
The Night Baafore Easter
by Dawn Young
Illustrated by Pablo Pino
Count the sheep — and the laughs — in this hilarious follow-up to picture book The Night Baafore Christmas. With sheep misbehaving all over the house, will Bo get to sleep before the Easter Bunny comes?
Here Comes Peter Cottontail!
by Steve Nelson
by Jack Rollins
by Lizzie Walkley
Dream Big, My Precious One
by Jill Roman Lord
Illustrated by Brittany E. Lakin
A Flood of Kindness
by Ellen Leventhal
Illustrated by Blythe Russo
Perfect for all children experiencing loss or grief, A Flood of Kindness gracefully confronts difficult feelings and celebrates the healing power of kindness.
The Story of "The Star-Spangled Banner"
by Patricia A. Pingry
Illustrated by Patrick Corrigan
Introduce little learners to the intriguing story behind America’s national anthem with this 200-word board book.
The Story of America's Birthday
by Patricia A. Pingry
Illustrated by Patrick Corrigan
30,000 Stitches
by Amanda Davis
Illustrated by Sally Wern Comport
Discover the inspiring story of the American flag that flew over Ground Zero, traveled across all fifty states as it was repaired, and returned to New York, a restored symbol of unity.
Hello from Here
by Pamela Kennedy
Illustrated by MacKenzie Haley
God's Always Loving You
by Janna Matthies
Illustrated by Airin O’Callaghan
Trick or Treat, You're So Sweet!
by WorthyKids
Illustrated by Dean Gray