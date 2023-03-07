Celebrate the hopes and dreams you have for your little one with this rhyming board book that inspires children to dream big, work hard, and trust in God.

In Dream Big, My Precious One,a whimsical narrator explores the boundless potential of a child's future, imagining what the child will love as he or she grows up and all of the incredible things the child could become, from "a doctor or zoologist, a nurse or archaeologist" all the way to "a preacher sharing God's good news, a captain on a sailing cruise, a vet to cure sick kangaroos!" Upbeat and playful, this book will inspire children to passionately pursue their dreams, knowing that God will be with them every step of the way.