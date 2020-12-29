The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: The Final Scroll, Book 9

In the thrilling series finale, Peter and Mary return to Jerusalem, where they witness Jesus' crucifixion and Resurrection.

The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls series follows siblings Peter and Mary and their dog, Hank, as they discover ancient scrolls that transport them back to key moments in biblical history.

In their ninth and final adventure, the trio travels back to Jerusalem during the height of Jesus' popularity. But as they follow Jesus and his disciples, they quickly learn that Jesus' popularity makes him a target. Soon the religious leaders — led by a familiar enemy — have hatched a plan that causes one of Jesus' disciples to betray him, and Jesus is killed. With Jesus dead and time running out, will Peter and Mary be able to solve the secret of the scroll before they get stuck in the past forever? Join Peter, Mary, and Hank as they attend the Last Supper, witness Jesus' crucifixion, discover an empty tomb, and face the Enemy for the last time. Readers will be on the edge of their seats as The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls hurtles to a close.