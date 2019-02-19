Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Johnny Ray Moore

Johnny Ray Moore is a poet and children’s author. His other books include Meet Martin Luther King Jr. and But Still, We Dream (a novel in verse). Johnny is a graduate of the Institute of Children’s Literature and a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators. He lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, with his wife and three daughters.
Read More Arrow Icon