Johnny Ray Moore
Johnny Ray Moore is a poet and children’s author. His other books include Meet Martin Luther King Jr. and But Still, We Dream (a novel in verse). Johnny is a graduate of the Institute of Children’s Literature and a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators. He lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, with his wife and three daughters.
By the Author
The Story of Martin Luther King Jr.
An approachable way to introduce young children to this civil rights trailblazer.