The Story of Martin Luther King Jr.

Teach little learners about beloved civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. with this 200-word board book.

This little book introduces Martin Luther King Jr., an iconic leader of the civil rights movement. Simple, toddler-friendly text tells how King grew up, how he became a minister, and how he worked to end segregation in America. Accessible for even the youngest of children, The Story of Martin Luther King Jr. helps readers understand who King is, what he did, and why his story still matters today.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Historical

On Sale: January 5th 2021

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 24

ISBN-13: 9781546034421

Board book
