Story of Star Spangled Banner
A reformat of this best-selling title into our vertical board book format. This little board book introduces young children to the story of how the words to our national anthem, ‘The Star-Spangled Banner,’ came to be written, when Francis Scott Key witnessed a battle in the war of 1812 and memorialized it in a moving poem. In addition, toddlers will learn basic ‘flag manners.’ This board book, here in a fresh size and updated design, will be a wonderful addition to a family’s library of patriotic and historical books — and easy for little hands to grasp. Ages 2-5.
Board book
