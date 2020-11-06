Celebrate Halloween and the little ones who love it with this sweet lift-the-flap board book about Halloween’s true hero–its candy.





Children love Halloween costumes and candy, and we love seeing them all dressed up, enjoying the spoils of their trick-or-treating. This book’s simple, lighthearted text celebrates children and their favorite candies, with a mix of humor and sincerity that will appeal to both little ones with a sweet tooth and parents with a soft spot for their kids.





Vivid illustrations feature a varied cast of trick-or-treaters, each with his or her candy of choice. As the text expresses affection in a clever-yet-“sweet” way, readers can lift flaps to reveal more Halloween fun. Heartfelt and funny, Trick or Treat, You’re So Sweet! will soon be a Halloween favorite.



