The Great Zombie Pumpkin Parade!
by Robert Burleigh

Illustrated by Wendell Minor

Hardcover
On Sale

Aug 1, 2023

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

Christy Ottaviano Books

ISBN-13

9780316331975

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Halloween

Description

A lively, rhythmic Halloween read aloud that follows a group of zombie pumpkins as they celebrate the season.

It’s Halloween and the Zombie Pumpkin Parade is drawing near. Join Zipper-Toothed Zlumpkin, Drizzle-Mouthed Dumpkin, and the rest of their ghostly crew as the spooky-silly zombie pumpkins dance through the darkness, in celebration of the most bewitching night of the year!

With jaunty, rhyming verse and atmospheric watercolor paintings, this seasonal offering is just spooky enough to delight young children as well as just funny enough to send them into giggles.

