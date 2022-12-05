Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Robert Burleigh

Robert Burleigh has written many award-winning children’s books, including Abraham Lincoln Comes Home; If You Spent a Day with Thoreau at Walden Pond; Edward Hopper Paints His World; Tiny Bird; and Hi, I'm Norman—all of which were illustrated by Wendell Minor. He divides his time between Wisconsin and Chicago.

Wendell Minor is the illustrator of many award-winning picture books for children, including many collaborations with Robert Burleigh: Abraham Lincoln Comes HomeIf You Spent a Day with Thoreau at Walden Pond, Edward Hopper Paints His World, and Tiny Bird, as well as the New York Times bestselling Reaching for the Moon by Buzz Aldrin. He lives in Washington, Connecticut, and invites you to visit him on Instagram @wendellminorstudio and online at http://www.minorart.com.&#160;
