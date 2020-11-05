We're Going on a Pumpkin Hunt
We're Going on a Pumpkin Hunt

by

Illustrated by

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316628303

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $19.99

ON SALE: July 6th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Halloween

PAGE COUNT: 32

In this delightful twist on a popular folk song, three trick-or-treaters go on a spooky adventure to find a pumpkin!

We’re going on a pumpkin hunt.
We’re going to find a big one.
What a beautiful night!
We’re not scared.

Three trick-or-treaters are looking for the perfect pumpkin on a beautiful, Halloween night. They have to make their way through some sticky cobwebs, flying bats, and even a dark, spooky house! But they’re not scared. The trick-or-treaters eventually find their pumpkin and…a ghost!

This book publishes simultaneously in board.

