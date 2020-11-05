Goldie Hawk





Angie Rozelaar is an illustrator, artist, and designer based near Saint-Lô in Normandy, France, where she lives with her family and an ever growing menagerie of cats, donkeys, and hens. As a picture book illustrator and author she has worked with publishers in the UK, US, and France to create an array of children’s picture book titles that have been translated into many different languages.

is a children’s book writer and editor based in London. She spent much of her childhood running wild on Wimbledon Common or with her nose in a book, and now spends her time researching and writing about all kinds of topics, from historical houses to the art of den-building.