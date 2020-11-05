Goldie Hawk
Goldie Hawk is a children’s book writer and editor based in London. She spent much of her childhood running wild on Wimbledon Common or with her nose in a book, and now spends her time researching and writing about all kinds of topics, from historical houses to the art of den-building.Read More
Angie Rozelaar is an illustrator, artist, and designer based near Saint-Lô in Normandy, France, where she lives with her family and an ever growing menagerie of cats, donkeys, and hens. As a picture book illustrator and author she has worked with publishers in the UK, US, and France to create an array of children’s picture book titles that have been translated into many different languages.
By the Author
We're Going on a Pumpkin Hunt
In this delightful twist on a popular folk song, three trick-or-treaters go on a spooky adventure to find a pumpkin!We're going on a pumpkin hunt.We're…