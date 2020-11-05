In this delightful twist on a popular folk song, three trick-or-treaters go on a spooky adventure to find a pumpkin!





We’re going on a pumpkin hunt.

We’re going to find a big one.

What a beautiful night!

We’re not scared.









This book publishes simultaneously in paper over board.

Three trick-or-treaters are looking for the perfect pumpkin on a beautiful, Halloween night. They have to make their way through some sticky cobwebs, flying bats, and even a dark, spooky house! But they’re not scared. The trick-or-treaters eventually find their pumpkin and…a ghost!