In this delightful twist on a popular folk song, three trick-or-treaters go on a spooky adventure to find a pumpkin!
We’re going on a pumpkin hunt.
We’re going to find a big one.
What a beautiful night!
We’re not scared.
Three trick-or-treaters are looking for the perfect pumpkin on a beautiful, Halloween night. They have to make their way through some sticky cobwebs, flying bats, and even a dark, spooky house! But they’re not scared. The trick-or-treaters eventually find their pumpkin and…a ghost!
This book publishes simultaneously in paper over board.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use