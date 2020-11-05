Trick or Treat, Crankenstein

Grumpy Monkey meets all the drama of Halloween in this promotion-perfect revival of a favorite character, illustrated by a bestselling, award-winning artist Dan Santat.





Even the grumpiest kiddos will cheerfully gobble up a bucket full of delicious laughs in this follow-up to Crankenstein and A Crankenstein Valentine.

This year, Crankenstein’s favorite day of all has gone rotten! Creepy-cool costumes, super-scary jack-o’-lanterns, and wicked loads of candy have been RUINED by costume disasters, pumpkin-carving nightmares, and a terribly untimely toothache! MEHHRRRR!!! Can Halloween be saved, or will today turn into the crankiest Halloween in history?