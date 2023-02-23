Springtime Reads for the Whole Family
Spring may not be here just yet, but some of us are already dreaming about flowers, nature, and gardening. We’ve curated a list of books about Spring and all things nature to help get the whole family ready for the planting season!
For the LITTLE Kids
This book looks at the wide variety of ecosystems and environmental regions of the Earth, from deserts and forests, to cities and farms, to oceans and ice caps, as well as the atmosphere, weather, energy sources, plants, and animals of each area. Michael Driscoll and professor of meteorology Dennis Driscoll explain the changes to our planet that are currently taking place, including rising temperatures and sea levels, and the effects they can have on our environment. They also profile young environmental activists like Greta Thunberg and Isra Hirsi, and highlight important, everyday actions such as water conversion and recycling that kids can do on their own or with their parents. Also included are fun projects and experiments to do at home like brewing sun tea, creating lightning, and making a smog detector.
Packed with facts, experiments, and a removable poster with tips on how to save the planet, this comprehensive guide will inspire kids and their families to think about our planet in new ways and help keep it beautiful and healthy for years to come.
Buddha and the Rose
by Mallika Chopra
Illustrated by Neha Rawat
A Junior Library Guild selection!
A gorgeously illustrated picture book about the myth of the Buddha and a simple rose told by wellness and mindfulness expert Mallika Chopra.
Buddha sat, gazing at the flower in his hand, a smile on his face. Sujata, the milkmaid, approached Buddha with some rice puddling to break his long fast. As she gazed at the Buddha and then at the rose, she closed her eyes, took a deep breath, opened her eyes, and what she saw and felt changed her life forever. A subtle, powerful, and calming story about our connection with the natural world and the universe that connects all of us. Wellness expert and author Mallika Chopra and illustrator Neha Rawat breathe life into this simple but poignant story of awareness, wonder, and the joy of being present and open to seeing the world in new ways.
Empower young children to let go of control and to embrace a little chaos in this delightful and humorous picture book.
Ari arranges absolutely everything.
For as long as anyone can remember, Ari has loved arranging things. From blocks to flowers to produce to unicorn toys, each arrangement feels perfect—though maybe not for everyone. But when Ari sets out to create the ultimate arrangement at the zoo, things don’t go quite as planned. Will Ari finally figure out the secret to arranging (or perhaps not arranging) everything in this humorous and delightful story?
The Rainbow Park
by Harold Green III
Illustrated by DeAnn Wiley
A board book series exploring childhood concepts through the adventures of a modern, Black, intergenerational family in (and with) their community.
On an outing to the local community park, a family explores all the colors of the rainbow–from a favorite red slide and purple sprinkler to a yellow bench where grandparents watch and relax. Publishing simultaneously with The Numbers Store, The Rainbow Park is part of an exciting new board book series, featuring an intergenerational Black family over the course of a day, that teaches readers early-concepts such as colors and numbers.
In the Palm of My Hand
by Jennifer Raudenbush
Illustrated by Isabella Conti
A stunning debut picture book that teaches children about the beauty to be found in the smallest creatures and simplest pleasures nature has to offer.
On an ambling walk, a child discovers they hold the promise of larger worlds—forests and meadows—in the palm of their hand. An acorn becomes a tree within a woodland wonderland. A grain of sand becomes a sandcastle in a kingdom of imagination. By exploring nature’s tiniest details, they learn even small things, including them, contain infinite potential.
For OLDER Kids
Birds of the World
by Cesare Della Pietà
Illustrated by Shishi Nguyen
A Caldecott Honor Book!
An Indie Bestseller!
Caldecott Medalist Michaela Goade's first self-authored picture book is a gorgeous celebration of the land she knows well and the powerful wisdom of elders.
On an island at the edge of a wide, wild sea, a girl and her grandmother gather gifts from the earth. Salmon from the stream, herring eggs from the ocean, and in the forest, a world of berries.
Salmonberry, Cloudberry, Blueberry, Nagoonberry.
Huckleberry, Snowberry, Strawberry, Crowberry.
Through the seasons, they sing to the land as the land sings to them. Brimming with joy and gratitude, in every step of their journey, they forge a deeper kinship with both the earth and the generations that came before, joining in the song that connects us all. Michaela Goade's luminous rendering of water and forest, berries and jams glows with her love of the land and offers an invitation to readers to deepen their own relationship with the earth.
Bugs of the World
by Francesco Tomasinelli
Illustrated by Yumenokaori
Filled with more than 150 beautiful, crystal-clear photos and bee fun facts, The Book of Bees is the ultimate guide for kids to explore the lives of these stunning insects and learn about their critical role in fostering a sustainable, healthy Earth.
Did you know there are blue bees and green bees? Or that one species of bee nests in snail shells? Or that many bees don’t live in hives? With more than 20,000 species of bees worldwide, there’s more to bees than just honey!
The Book of Bees gives curious kids a close-up view of busy buzzers from around the world. From the familiar Western honeybee to the extra-large Himalayan giant honeybee and Australia’s vibrant neon cuckoo bee, these pages are packed with detailed photos and fascinating facts on more than 50 species of bees. In-depth species profiles help you identify bees, learn about bee-havior, and find your favorites! And special features examine topics like hive life, nest cells, and other pollinators. The world of bees is exciting and surprising—and The Book of Bees will leave you buzzing!
Practical Magic for Kids
by Nicola Van De Car
Illustrated by Katie Vernon
From the bestselling author of The Junior Witch's Handbook comes an introduction to the charmed world of magic—featuring enchanted information on crystals, horoscopes, dreams, and more!From sparkly crystals and healing plants to the constellations that move across the night sky, the world is full of magic! In Practical Magic for Kids, author Nikki Van De Car teaches readers ages eight to twelve about the magic all around them. Kids will learn how to interpret their horoscopes, read their friends' palms, decode their dreams, and so much more in this approachable, age-appropriate guide. Full-color illustrations throughout will help young mystics explore the magic in plants, tarot cards, and even themselves, in chapters on:
- Chakras
- Auras
- Crystals
- Plant-based Magic
- Magical Holidays
- Magic Spells
- Tarot
- Astrology
- Palmistry
- Dream Interpretation
For ADULTs
“Tallamy lays out all you need to know to participate in one of the great conservation projects of our time. Read it and get started!” —Elizabeth Kolbert, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Sixth Extinction
Douglas W. Tallamy’s first book, Bringing Nature Home, awakened thousands of readers to an urgent situation: wildlife populations are in decline because the native plants they depend on are fast disappearing. His solution? Plant more natives. In this new book, Tallamy takes the next step and outlines his vision for a grassroots approach to conservation. Nature’s Best Hope shows how homeowners everywhere can turn their yards into conservation corridors that provide wildlife habitats. Because this approach relies on the initiatives of private individuals, it is immune from the whims of government policy. Even more important, it’s practical, effective, and easy—you will walk away with specific suggestions you can incorporate into your own yard.
If you’re concerned about doing something good for the environment, Nature’s Best Hope is the blueprint you need. By acting now, you can help preserve our precious wildlife—and the planet—for future generations.
The Essential, New York Times–Bestselling Guide to Botany and Booze
“A book that makes familiar drinks seem new again . . . Through this horticultural lens, a mixed drink becomes a cornucopia of plants.”—NPR’s Morning Edition
“Amy Stewart has a way of making gardening seem exciting, even a little dangerous.” —The New York Times
Sake began with a grain of rice. Scotch emerged from barley, tequila from agave, rum from sugarcane, bourbon from corn. Thirsty yet? In The Drunken Botanist, Amy Stewart explores the dizzying array of herbs, flowers, trees, fruits, and fungi that humans have, through ingenuity, inspiration, and sheer desperation, contrived to transform into alcohol over the centuries.
Of all the extraordinary and obscure plants that have been fermented and distilled, a few are dangerous, some are downright bizarre, and one is as ancient as dinosaurs—but each represents a unique cultural contribution to our global drinking traditions and our history.
This fascinating concoction of biology, chemistry, history, etymology, and mixology—with more than fifty drink recipes and a new section on how to grow your very own cocktail garden—will make you the most popular guest at any cocktail party.
“Reminds us that the best way to get to know a garden is through our senses. Don’t expect to make it through many pages before you feel an urge to run outdoors to reintroduce yourself to your own landscape.” —Michelle Slatalla, Gardenista
So much of gardening is focused on seasonal to-do lists and daily upkeep. But what about taking time to just enjoy the garden? The Garden in Every Sense and Season urges you to revel in what you’ve created. From the heady fragrance of spring lilacs to the delicious silence of a winter snowfall, writer and lifelong gardener Tovah Martin explores the glories of her garden using the five senses. Her sage advice and gratifying reflections on the rewards of a more mindful way of gardening will inspire you to look closer, breathe deeper, listen harder, and truly savor the gifts of your garden.
