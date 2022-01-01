Orders over $45 ship FREE

Jennifer Raudenbush

Jennifer Raudenbush feels most alive when she’s creating stories, especially picture books and middle grade novels. Jen lives with her husband and son in eastern Pennsylvania, where natural beauty provides endless inspiration. She loves to cuddle with her pup and adventure with family.

Isabella Conti was born in Milan under the snow of a cold March, in a leap year. As a little girl, she loved drawing and painting, and she has dedicated her life to exploring the world through illustration.


 
