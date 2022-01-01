Orders over $45 ship FREE
Shopping Cart
Jennifer Raudenbush
Jennifer Raudenbush feels most alive when she’s creating stories, especially picture books and middle grade novels. Jen lives with her husband and son in eastern Pennsylvania, where natural beauty provides endless inspiration. She loves to cuddle with her pup and adventure with family.Read More
Isabella Conti was born in Milan under the snow of a cold March, in a leap year. As a little girl, she loved drawing and painting, and she has dedicated her life to exploring the world through illustration.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
In the Palm of My Hand
A stunning debut picture book that teaches children about the beauty to be found in the smallest creatures and simplest pleasures nature has to offer.…