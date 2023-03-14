In the Palm of My Hand

Description

A stunning debut picture book that teaches children about the beauty to be found in the smallest creatures and simplest pleasures nature has to offer.



On an ambling walk, a child discovers they hold the promise of larger worlds—forests and meadows—in the palm of their hand. An acorn becomes a tree within a woodland wonderland. A grain of sand becomes a sandcastle in a kingdom of imagination. By exploring nature’s tiniest details, they learn even small things, including them, contain infinite potential.