In the Palm of My Hand
In the Palm of My Hand

by Jennifer Raudenbush

Illustrated by Isabella Conti

On Sale

Mar 14, 2023

32 Pages

ISBN-13

9780762479870

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Science & Nature / Environment

Description

A stunning debut picture book that teaches children about the beauty to be found in the smallest creatures and simplest pleasures nature has to offer.

On an ambling walk, a child discovers they hold the promise of larger worlds—forests and meadows—in the palm of their hand. An acorn becomes a tree within a woodland wonderland. A grain of sand becomes a sandcastle in a kingdom of imagination. By exploring nature’s tiniest details, they learn even small things, including them, contain infinite potential.

