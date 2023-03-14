Orders over $45 ship FREE

In the Palm of My Hand
In the Palm of My Hand

by Jennifer Raudenbush

Illustrated by Isabella Conti

Mar 14, 2023

32 Pages

9780762479887

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Science & Nature / Environment

A stunning debut picture book that teaches children about the beauty to be found in the smallest creatures and simplest pleasures nature has to offer.

On an ambling walk, a child discovers they hold the promise of larger worlds—forests and meadows—in the palm of their hand. An acorn becomes a tree within a woodland wonderland. A grain of sand becomes a sandcastle in a kingdom of imagination. By exploring nature’s tiniest details, they learn even small things, including them, contain infinite potential.

