E Is for Environment
E Is for Environment

The ABCs of Conservation

by Lucy Curran

Illustrated by Francesca Rosa

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762471706

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: March 1st 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Concepts / Alphabet

PAGE COUNT: 32

A is for Atmosphere, B is for Biodiversity, C is for Conservation, D is for, well…you get the picture. This delightful concept book teaches young readers the ABCs of the natural world around us (and how to protect it).

From jungles to recycling to wildlife preserves, each letter of the alphabet is represented by a word and image that reflects everything from the rainforest to the savannah to the depths of the ocean, as well as animal life across the continents. Readers will be inspired to join the movement to conserve species and find out how they can make a difference (because you're never too young to start saving the world!).

