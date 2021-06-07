Lucy Curran

Lucy Curran's love of books is matched only by her love of nature. She works hard to make better choices for our environment and is always looking for new ways to raise awareness about endangered species.



Francesca Rosa was born in Italy and grew up in a little town close to Milan. Since she was a child her mind was always made up to becoming an illustrator. Several years later, with this genuine desire, she started her studies at the "Milan School of Comics" and made her dreams come true. In the past, she has cleaned beaches in Sardinia. She now lives in England, surrounded by the countryside and horses. Francesca does her best to reduce meat consumption and teaches her friends how to reduce plastic in a smart and ecological way.