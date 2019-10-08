Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Cesare Della Pietà
Cesare Della Pietà is an ornithologist and photographer. He has a degree in classical studies and several years’ teaching experience. He worked for 18 years as an assistant editor of the monthly magazine Aqua, Silva and Airone. Later on, he worked as science director and also translated and wrote texts on nature, animals and the environment. He is often a prominent speaker at ornithology and birdwatching conferences and lectures by virtue of his considerable experience in the field. He has also published several titles including: Wings in the Garden, Owls and Little Owls, Mountain Animal, Nighttime Creatures, and Birds: Morphology, Movements, Habitats.Read More
Shishi Nguyen is a designer and illustrator. She lives in Vietnam.
