Dennis Driscoll
Dennis Driscoll is an Emeritus Professor of Meteorology at Texas A&M University specializing in biometeorology, the interaction of the Earth’s atmosphere with living things. He lives in College Station, Texas.
Michael Driscoll is the author of A Child’s Introduction to Poetry and A Child’s Introduction to the Night Sky (both Parent’s Choice Award winners). He is currently a staff editor at the New York Daily News.
Meredith Hamilton graduated from Brown University and has an MFA from the School of Visual Arts. Formerly an art director at Newsweek and Time, she illustrated the previous six books in the Child’s Introduction series, among other books, and her work can be found in magazines and animations as well. She lives in Brooklyn, New York, with her husband and three children.
By the Author
A Child's Introduction to the Environment
Explore the water, land, and air around us with this entertaining and informative look at our magnificent planet—and learn how your experiments, activities, and everyday…