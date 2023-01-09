Free shipping on orders $35+
The Garden in Every Sense and Season
A Year of Insights and Inspiration from My Garden
“Reminds us that the best way to get to know a garden is through our senses. Don't expect to make it through many pages before you feel an urge to run outdoors to reintroduce yourself to your own landscape.” —Michelle Slatalla, Gardenista
So much of gardening is focused on seasonal to-do lists and daily upkeep. But what about taking time to just enjoy the garden? The Garden in Every Sense and Season urges you to revel in what you’ve created. From the heady fragrance of spring lilacs to the delicious silence of a winter snowfall, writer and lifelong gardener Tovah Martin explores the glories of her garden using the five senses. Her sage advice and gratifying reflections on the rewards of a more mindful way of gardening will inspire you to look closer, breathe deeper, listen harder, and truly savor the gifts of your garden.
“The perfect spring read… This is a book to savor, underline, and discuss with others as well as one you’ll want to reread each season.” —Book Musings
“Martin will make garden-lovers appreciate their own landscapes in new ways.” —Rose City Reader
“A joyful tour through a year in the garden, with brief essays highlighting particular plants. Through the lens of the five senses, Martin encourages readers to dig (literally) into the dirt and let the plant kingdom restore their souls.” —Shelf Awareness
“This book has reminded me to slow down and really enjoy the riches that a garden has to offer instead of focusing on the time it takes to weed, water, and maintain.” —My Book Bath
“Like any good garden or sonnet, Tovah Martin is striving to appeal to all of your senses, as she puts down the chores and takes up appreciating all that her garden has to offer.” —Literati Bookstore
“The prose is gentle but thorough. This isn’t a book of lists; it’s a book of close observations filled with surprising attention to the smallest details that one would miss without being mindful.” —South Sound Magazine
