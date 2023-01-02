Free shipping on $35+
Gardening Can Be Murder
How Poisonous Poppies, Sinister Shovels, and Grim Gardens Have Inspired Mystery Writers
With their poisonous plants, sharp tools, shady corners, and ready-made burial sites, gardens make an ideal scene for the perfect murder. Starting with Poe and ranging up to the current bestseller list, hundreds of our greatest mystery writers have found inspiration in the sinister side of gardens. Gardening Can Be Murder is the first book to explore the genre’s many surprising horticultural connections. From plant-obsessed detectives to spooky groundskeeper suspects, and from feuding botanists to toxic teas served in foul play, gardening and murder are never far apart from one another once Marta McDowell has shown us where to look. She also introduces us to the modern-day writers who use their own gardens as places to stoke their imagination, assuring that horticultural themes will remain a staple of the genre for countless twisting plots to come.
Praise
“What could be more intriguing than a murder in the garden? In her newest book, Marta McDowell takes us on a delightfully diabolical romp through the role of horticulture in crime fiction. From deadly seeds, to menacing pruning shears, to suspicious groundskeepers, the garden has always provided both the motive and means to commit the perfect crime. Gardening Can Be Murder belongs on the shelf of every Agatha Christie fan—and every gardener who enjoys a little mischief and mayhem.”—Amy Stewart, author of Wicked Plants
“I qualify my endorsement because I lost an entire morning of gardening to this most fascinating book with its interweaving of plant information with mystery books in which gardening figures. I am now torn – do I rush out to the garden to prune the hop vine, or shall I retrieve one of my Brother Cadfael mysteries from the upstairs bookcase? Interesting, well organized, original, captivating reading for gardeners and mystery fans.”—Cynthia Riggs, author of the Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries
“This book is dangerous. A veritable cornucopia of crime fiction and gardening lore, it faces the reader with multiple temptations—books to seek out, plants to obtain, garden tours to book. It’s a delightful wander through the mystery genre from Poe to Penny and its surprisingly numerous ties to gardening. Presented in McDowell’s elegant and accessible prose, it’s completely captivating.”—Vicki Lane, author of the Elizabeth Goodweather Appalachian Mysteries
“Gardeners and mystery lovers alike will delight in Marta McDowell’s charming bouquet of gardening mysteries—a botanical encyclopedia of horticultural crime. Both a handy, informative guide to a fast-growing genre and just-plain-fun reading, Gardening Can Be Murder belongs on your bookshelf. And what a lovely gift for your favorite gardener!”—Susan Wittig Albert, author of Hemlock