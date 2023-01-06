Free shipping on $35+
Shopping Cart
Marta McDowell
Marta McDowell lives, gardens, and writes in Chatham, New Jersey. She consults for public gardens and private clients, writes and lectures on gardening topics, and teaches landscape history and horticulture at the New York Botanical Garden, where she studied landscape design. Her particular interest is in authors and their gardens, the connection between the pen and the trowel.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Gardening Can Be Murder
With their poisonous plants, sharp tools, shady corners, and ready-made burial sites, gardens make an ideal scene for the perfect murder. Starting with Poe and…