Description

With their poisonous plants, sharp tools, shady corners, and ready-made burial sites, gardens make an ideal scene for the perfect murder. Starting with Poe and ranging up to the current bestseller list, hundreds of our greatest mystery writers have found inspiration in the sinister side of gardens. Gardening Can Be Murder is the first book to explore the genre’s many surprising horticultural connections. From plant-obsessed detectives to spooky groundskeeper suspects, and from feuding botanists to toxic teas served in foul play, gardening and murder are never far apart from one another once Marta McDowell has shown us where to look. She also introduces us to the modern-day writers who use their own gardens as places to stoke their imagination, assuring that horticultural themes will remain a staple of the genre for countless twisting plots to come.



