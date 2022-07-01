The Garden in Every Sense and Season

“The perfect spring read… This is a book to savor, underline, and discuss with others as well as one you’ll want to reread each season.” —Book Musings

“Martin will make garden-lovers appreciate their own landscapes in new ways.” —Rose City Reader

“A joyful tour through a year in the garden, with brief essays highlighting particular plants. Through the lens of the five senses, Martin encourages readers to dig (literally) into the dirt and let the plant kingdom restore their souls.” —Shelf Awareness

“This book has reminded me to slow down and really enjoy the riches that a garden has to offer instead of focusing on the time it takes to weed, water, and maintain.” —My Book Bath

“Like any good garden or sonnet, Tovah Martin is striving to appeal to all of your senses, as she puts down the chores and takes up appreciating all that her garden has to offer.” —Literati Bookstore

“The prose is gentle but thorough. This isn’t a book of lists; it’s a book of close observations filled with surprising attention to the smallest details that one would miss without being mindful.” —South Sound Magazine