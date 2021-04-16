Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Books that lean into that Springtime feeling!

Mara Brashem, Digital Marketing Assistant

As I write this, we are on track to have the warmest day of the year thus far in the Pacific Northwest! The birds are chirping out my window, and it feels so nice to see the sun again after a long, soggy winter. How better to celebrate the blooming flowers, freshly turned gardens, baby animals, and warmer weather than by reading bright spring stories with your children? (Just be warned, these books all have the tendency to incite an urge for rolling around in the grass, flower sniffing, and bunny hopping.)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 