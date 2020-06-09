New York Times bestselling author Todd Parr, whose beloved books have sold 3.5 million copies to date, captures the beauty and wonder of Spring with his signature blend of kid-friendly art and text.

Birds are singing and everyone is sneezing because Spring is here!





The Spring Book captures a variety of moments that encompasses this season. From rolling down hills or dancing in the rain, to celebrating mothers and honoring heroes everywhere, Todd Parr shows readers with simplicity and universal accessibility the delights of Spring.