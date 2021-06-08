New York Times bestselling author Todd Parr captures the beauty of Spring with his signature blend of kid-friendly art and text in this sweet book about the wonders of a season—now in board book edition.



Birds are singing and everyone is sneezing because Spring is here!



The Spring Book captures a variety of moments that encompasses this season. From rolling down hills or dancing in the rain, to celebrating mothers and honoring heroes everywhere, Todd Parr shows readers with simplicity and universal accessibility the delights of Spring.