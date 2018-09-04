Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Elizabeth Bergeland
Elizabeth Bergeland received a BFA in painting from the University of Colorado and works primarily with oils, watercolor, and pencil. Elizabeth grew up in Denver, Colorado, but now lives in Philadelphia with her husband and their three children in a quirky old row home.
By the Author
Being Edie Is Hard Today
This warm and tender story about being yourself--even when you're sad, anxious, or feeling lonely--reminds readers that human connection is essential, tears can heal, and…