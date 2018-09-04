Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Ben Brashares

Ben Brashares lives in Montclair, New Jersey, with his wife, three children, a dog, a cat, a mouse, and a lizard. He writes about his life as a stay-at-home dad in a blog called The SAHD Life. He holds an MFA in creative writing and has written for several magazines, including Rolling Stone, Men’s Journal, and Entertainment Weekly.

