Ben Brashares
Ben Brashares lives in Montclair, New Jersey, with his wife, three children, a dog, a cat, a mouse, and a lizard. He writes about his life as a stay-at-home dad in a blog called The SAHD Life. He holds an MFA in creative writing and has written for several magazines, including Rolling Stone, Men’s Journal, and Entertainment Weekly.
By the Author
Being Edie Is Hard Today
This warm and tender story about being yourself--even when you're sad, anxious, or feeling lonely--reminds readers that human connection is essential, tears can heal, and…