Being Edie Is Hard Today

This warm and tender story about being yourself–even when you’re sad, anxious, or feeling lonely–reminds readers that human connection is essential, tears can heal, and a new day is always coming.



Being Edie is hard today. No one understands. Not her mother. Not her teachers, or the kids at school. If only if she could be an animal! Edie’s imagination may be the perfect escape, but she can’t run from her feelings forever if she’s going to be comfortable in her own skin.



Debut author/illustrator team Ben Brashares and Elizabeth Bergeland offer an entirely original, wry, and poignant take on having a bad day–and trying again the next.

