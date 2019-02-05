Photo Credit: Sydney Akagi
Michaela Goade
Michaela Goade (Tlingit) is an award-winning designer and illustrator. She has illustrated a number of picture books including Shanyaak’utlaax: Salmon Boy, winner of the 2018 American Indian Youth Literature Best Picture Book Award, and the New York Times bestselling and Caldecott Award-winning book, We Are Water Protectors. She lives in Juneau, Alaska.Read More
By the Author
I Sang You Down from the Stars
This unique baby book sings with Native cultural detail, while striking a universal chord in its celebration of the blossoming of love that comes with…
Encounter
A powerful imagining by two Native creators of a first encounter between two very different people that celebrates our ability to acknowledge difference and find…