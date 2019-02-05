Michaela Goade

Michaela Goade (Tlingit) is an award-winning designer and illustrator. She has illustrated a number of picture books including Shanyaak’utlaa x : Salmon Boy, winner of the 2018 American Indian Youth Literature Best Picture Book Award, and the New York Times bestselling and Caldecott Award-winning book, We Are Water Protectors. She lives in Juneau, Alaska.