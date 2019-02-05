Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Brittany Luby
Brittany Luby (Anishinaabe-kwe) is the many great-granddaughter of Chief Kawitaskung, a leader who negotiated the North-West Angle Treaty of 1873. With a pen stroke, Kawitaskung agreed to share parts of what is now northwestern Ontario with settlers and their descendants. Because of her many great-grandfather, Brittany believes that words are a powerful tool. Brittany writes for social justice and is an assistant professor of history at Guelph University in Canada.Read More
Michaela Goade (Tlingit) is an award-winning designer and illustrator. She has illustrated a number of picture books including Shanyaak’utlaax: Salmon Boy, winner of the 2018 American Indian Youth Literature Best Picture Book Award. She lives in Juneau, Alaska.
By the Author
Encounter
A powerful imagining by two Native creators of a first encounter between two very different people that celebrates our ability to acknowledge difference and find…