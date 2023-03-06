Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

When the Stars Came Home
When the Stars Came Home

by Brittany Luby

Illustrated by Natasha Donovan

Hardcover

Nov 21, 2023

40 Pages

Little Brown Young Readers

9780316592499

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / People & Places / United States / Native American

Description

An empowering, heartwarming book from creators of Indigenous and Métis descent about the power of story and tradition to help navigate change

How does a strange new place become home?

When Ojiig moves to the city with his family, he misses everything they left behind. Most of all, he misses the sparkling night sky. Without the stars watching over him, he feels lost.

His parents try to help, but nothing seems to work. Not glow-in-the-dark sticker stars, not a star-shaped nightlight. But then they have a new idea for how to make Ojiig feel better — a special quilt stitched through with family stories that will wrap Ojiig in the warmth of knowing who he is and where he came from. Join this irresistible family as they discover the power of story and tradition to make a new place feel like home.

