What Your Ribbon Skirt Means to Me
What Your Ribbon Skirt Means to Me

Deb Haaland's Historic Inauguration

by Alexis Bunten

Illustrated by Nicole Neidhardt

Hardcover
Hardcover

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

Christy Ottaviano Books

ISBN-13

9780316430036

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / People & Places / United States / Native American

Description

A contemporary Indigenous picture book that offers both an homage to Secretary Deb Haaland's achievements, and a celebration of urban Indigenous community through the eyes of a little girl. 

Pia rushes over to the Indigenous community center after school. It’s where she goes every day to play outside with friends and work on her homework. But today—March 18, 2021—is special: Auntie Autumn gathers all the children around their television to witness Secretary Deb Haaland in her ribbon skirt at the White House as she becomes the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary. Pia and the other kids behold her Native pride on an international stage.

Together with their parents and Elders, the children explore the values woven into their own regalia, land, community, and traditions, making precious memories on this day they won’t soon forget. 

What's Inside

