Alexis Bunten

Alexis Bunten (Aleut/Yup’ik) has served as a manager, consultant, and applied researcher for Indigenous, social and environmental programming for over 15 years. She holds a BA in Art History from Dartmouth College and a PhD in Cultural Anthropology from UCLA. Alexis has published widely about Indigenous and environmental issues. She is the award-winning author of So, How Long Have You Been Native? and Keepunumuk: Weeâchumun's Thanksgiving Story​.



Nicole Neidhardt is Diné (Navajo) of the Kiiyaa'áanii Clan, and is originally from Santa Fe, New Mexico. She has a BFA from the University of Victoria as well as an MFA at OCAD University in Toronto. Nicole’s Diné identity is the heart of her practice, which encompasses illustration, installation, murals, and Indigenous Futurisms.

