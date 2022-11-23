Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
Alexis Bunten
Alexis Bunten (Aleut/Yup’ik) has served as a manager, consultant, and applied researcher for Indigenous, social and environmental programming for over 15 years. She holds a BA in Art History from Dartmouth College and a PhD in Cultural Anthropology from UCLA. Alexis has published widely about Indigenous and environmental issues. She is the award-winning author of So, How Long Have You Been Native? and Keepunumuk: Weeâchumun's Thanksgiving Story.Read More
Nicole Neidhardt is Diné (Navajo) of the Kiiyaa'áanii Clan, and is originally from Santa Fe, New Mexico. She has a BFA from the University of Victoria as well as an MFA at OCAD University in Toronto. Nicole’s Diné identity is the heart of her practice, which encompasses illustration, installation, murals, and Indigenous Futurisms.
By the Author
What Your Ribbon Skirt Means to Me
A contemporary Indigenous picture book that offers both an homage to Secretary Deb Haaland's achievements, and a celebration of urban Indigenous community through the eyes…