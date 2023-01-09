Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Amy Stewart
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Drunken Botanist
The Essential, New York Times–Bestselling Guide to Botany and Booze “A book that makes familiar drinks seem new again . . . Through this horticultural…
Buy the Book
Wicked Bugs
In this darkly comical look at the sinister side of our relationship with the natural world, Stewart has tracked down over one hundred of our…
Buy the Book
Wicked Plants
A tree that sheds poison daggers; a glistening red seed that stops the heart; a shrub that causes paralysis; a vine that strangles; and a…
Buy the Book
Flower Confidential
A globe-trotting, behind-the-scenes look at the dazzling world of flowers and the fascinating industry it has created. Award-winning author Amy Stewart takes readers on an…
Buy the Book
The Earth Moved
"You know a book is good when you actually welcome one of those howling days of wind and sleet that makes going out next to…
Buy the Book
From the Ground Up
"A treasure trove of delightful stories, filled with wit, wisdom, and know-how for all gardens—a rare horticultural treat." —Carl H. Klaus, author of My Vegetable Love…