From moths and beetles to worms and spiders, this completely illustrated, fact-filled book features hundreds of creepy-crawlies from all over the world for kids to discover and explore.





This gorgeously illustrated book reveals the hidden world of some of the most mind-boggling insects.



Divided into categorical sections like herbivores and predators, Bugs of the World includes beetles, wasps, bees, ants, caterpillars, butterflies, dragonflies, spiders, flies, crickets and grasshoppers, centipedes and millipedes, and more. Each of the 250 insects featured is accompanied by beautiful illustrations and facts about the creature, including its common name and scientific name, its size, its continent of origin, and a brief description of its unique characteristics. Kids will also learn about the different life cycles of insects, why they are important to ecology and our world, the planet’s most dangerous insects, how bugs camouflage themselves, and so much more.



