Francesco Tomasinelli
Francesco Tomasinelli is a biologist, author, and photojournalist. He has a degree in environmental science from the University of Genoa and has worked as a photographer and author for various magazine specializing in insects, arachnids, reptiles, amphibians and others from all over the world. He took part in several scientific expeditions in South America, Asia, and Africa as a journalist and consultant and has contributed to various conservation and educational projects in Italy. He currently works as a nature and ecology consultant and museum exhibit designer.Read More
Yumenokaori is an artist and illustrator. She lives in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
By the Author
Bugs of the World
From moths and beetles to worms and spiders, this completely illustrated, fact-filled book features hundreds of creepy-crawlies from all over the world for kids to…