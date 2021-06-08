Lela Nargi

Lela Nargi is the author of science books for kids, including The Honeybee Man (Schwartz & Wade, 2011, illustrated by Kyrsten Brooker), Absolute Expert: Volcanoes and Absolute Expert: Dinosaurs (National Geographic, 2018), and two upcoming books of opposites for Templar. She's also a journalist and her work has appeared in The Washington Post KidsPost, Science News for Students, Highlights, Muse, and many other publications for children (and adults). She lives in Brooklyn, NY, with her family and two bunnies.